Azucena Prijoles Goose Creek - Azucena "Ceny" Baltero Cruz Prijoles, 75, of Goose Creek, SC, wife to Jose Prijoles of 55 years, passed peacefully on August 2, 2020. Born on September 13, 1944 in Cavite City, Philippines. Ceny was the daughter of the late Nieves Piol Baltero Cruz and Mariano Baltero Cruz. She was predeceased by her sisters Bienvenida Cabanban and Liberty Bramlett. Ceny was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from St. Joseph College in Cavite City. She was a member of the Fil-Am Association, Cavitean Association, and All Saints Chapel in Goose Creek. Ceny had a passion for dancing, especially Cultural Folk and Line-dancing, which she shared with her community choreographing and teaching many children and adults through the years. In addition to her husband, Ceny is survived by her children: Cristine Williams (John) of Minot, ND, Ernie Prijoles (Kathy) of Lexington, SC, and Eloise Joy Prijoles (Corey McCracken) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren: Maryssa, Mariya, Maranda, Ashlyn, Alexis, April, Michaela, Michael, Ella, and Abby; brothers: Carlito Baltero Cruz, Baltazar Baltero Cruz, Gregorio Baltero Cruz, and Mariano P. Baltero Cruz; sisters: Marietta Mushumanski and Carolina Baltero Cruz; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. The family will have a private service on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6PM - 7PM and receive friends following the service from 7 PM -9 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Please visit our tribute page at www.mcalister-smith.com
Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston