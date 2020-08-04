1/1
Azucena Prijoles
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Azucena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Azucena Prijoles Goose Creek - Azucena "Ceny" Baltero Cruz Prijoles, 75, of Goose Creek, SC, wife to Jose Prijoles of 55 years, passed peacefully on August 2, 2020. Born on September 13, 1944 in Cavite City, Philippines. Ceny was the daughter of the late Nieves Piol Baltero Cruz and Mariano Baltero Cruz. She was predeceased by her sisters Bienvenida Cabanban and Liberty Bramlett. Ceny was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from St. Joseph College in Cavite City. She was a member of the Fil-Am Association, Cavitean Association, and All Saints Chapel in Goose Creek. Ceny had a passion for dancing, especially Cultural Folk and Line-dancing, which she shared with her community choreographing and teaching many children and adults through the years. In addition to her husband, Ceny is survived by her children: Cristine Williams (John) of Minot, ND, Ernie Prijoles (Kathy) of Lexington, SC, and Eloise Joy Prijoles (Corey McCracken) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren: Maryssa, Mariya, Maranda, Ashlyn, Alexis, April, Michaela, Michael, Ella, and Abby; brothers: Carlito Baltero Cruz, Baltazar Baltero Cruz, Gregorio Baltero Cruz, and Mariano P. Baltero Cruz; sisters: Marietta Mushumanski and Carolina Baltero Cruz; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. The family will have a private service on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6PM - 7PM and receive friends following the service from 7 PM -9 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Please visit our tribute page at www.mcalister-smith.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved