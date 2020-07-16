Barbara A. Collings Mt. Pleasant - Barbara A. Collings, 88, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife to Anthony Xavier Collings of 66 years, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on July 14, 2020. Born on November 22, 1931 in Indiana, PA., Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert Richardson and Kathryn Richardson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Peggy Roberts of Sumter, SC. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA with a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Harrisburg, PA. Barbara was an avid golfer and Ladies Club Champion at Carlisle Country Club in Carlisle, PA, where she was a member for 40 years. Barbara was also Ladies Club Champion at Snee Farm and 3 time champion of Charleston Women Senior Championship. Barbara is survived by her husband and five children: Carole Zehring (Mark) of Hernando, FL, Mark Collings of New York City, NY, Patrick Collings (Debbie) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Susan Grady (Dennis) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Donna Farinella (John) of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 12 PM - 1PM and a small service will follow at 1 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara`s memory may be sent to "smiletrain.org
". Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister- smith.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884- 3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston