Barbara A. Mazell Summerville - Barbara A. Mazell, 82, of Summerville, wife of the late Jack Alvin Mazell, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her daughter's residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Boone Hill UMC, 801 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow at Boon Hill UMC Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Rd., Suite 103, N. Charleston, SC 29406 or The ARK of SC, 502 W 5th N St., Summerville, SC 29483. Barbara was born on August 15, 1937 in St. George, SC, daughter of the late Robert Daniel, Sr. and Zelma Victoria Bunch Way. She graduated from Summerville High School Class of 1956. She was a member of Boone Hill UMC where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Survivors include: six children: Jack Alvin Mazell, Jr. (Sheri), Terry Ray Mazell, Mark Keith Mazell, Samuel Wade Mazell, Karen Kay Mazell O'Neal (Tom), and Shawn Brandon Mazell (Kim); 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law: Sara Way of Summerville. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by: two grandchildren: Tony O'Neal and Tommy O'Neal. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019