1/
Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The visitation will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Special thanks to Intrepid USA Hospice of North Charleston's Ploy and Shellie and a special friend, Dr. Ed McNellis. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
AUG
21
Service
09:30 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
AUG
21
Interment
10:30 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
Interment
Carolina Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 19, 2020
We are all so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and be with you all. The Jacobi family Charlene, Cheryl, Charles, Carole and Russ.
Charlene Jacobi Mahaffey
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dennis, Travis and Jason,
I am so sorry that you have lost your Mother and Grandmother. I know well how it feels to enter a quiet, empty house. Time really does make things easier, and you will be able to remember the good times and memories that y'all shared over the years without feeling so acutely sad. My condolences to all the Family.
Nancy
Nancy Sifford
Friend
August 19, 2020
Condolences to the Connolly family.
Thomas Bennett
Acquaintance
