Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The visitation will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Special thanks to Intrepid USA Hospice of North Charleston's Ploy and Shellie and a special friend, Dr. Ed McNellis. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston