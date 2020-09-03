Barbara Ann Bligen Goose Creek - Mrs. Barbara Ann Bligen, 73, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020. Residence: 105 Millburgh Ln., Goose Creek, SC 29445. The relatives of Mrs. Bligen will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Garden. The service will be by invitation only. Mrs. Bligen is the survived by her husband, Mr. Nathaniel Bligen; sons: Mr. Darril Bligen (Sarah), Mr. Jamal Bligen, Mr. Eric Bligen (Sharlene), Mr. Darrell Bligen (Sharnice), and Mr. Derrick Bligen; siblings: Mrs. Mary Green, Mr. David Shaw (Lillie), and Mrs. Itlean Washington (Kenneth); and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Bligen will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Mrs. Bligen was a retired Administrator for Social Services. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
