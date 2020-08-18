Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly N. Charleston - Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly, 87, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Robert Huey Connolly, Sr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 16, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The visitation will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Barbara was born August 21, 1932, in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Gertrude Mindermann Alexander and Burton Augustus Alexander. She was retired from Robert Bosch Corp. and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. Barbara is survived by two sons, Robert Connolly, Jr. (Diane) and Dennis Connolly and predeceased by a son, Terry Connolly. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Rachel Dickinson Connolly; five grandchildren, Teresa Maksim (Michael), Tammy Connolly, Jason Connolly (Jessica), Travis Connolly, Robert Alexander Connolly (Katawna); three stepgrandchildren: Gavin Griffith, Dawn Bilsback (Bruce), Wendy Green (Bobby) and 17 great-grandchilden. She is survived by two brothers, Bernard Alexander and George Alexander (Caroline); predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Leary and Ruth Oswald as well as five brothers, Harry, Leroy, Leon, Clarence and Herbert Alexander. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Special thanks to Intrepid USA Hospice of North Charleston's Ploy and Shellie and a special friend, Dr. Ed McNellis. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston