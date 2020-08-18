1/
Barbara Ann (Alexander) Connolly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly N. Charleston - Barbara Ann Alexander Connolly, 87, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Robert Huey Connolly, Sr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 16, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The visitation will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Barbara was born August 21, 1932, in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Gertrude Mindermann Alexander and Burton Augustus Alexander. She was retired from Robert Bosch Corp. and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. Barbara is survived by two sons, Robert Connolly, Jr. (Diane) and Dennis Connolly and predeceased by a son, Terry Connolly. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Rachel Dickinson Connolly; five grandchildren, Teresa Maksim (Michael), Tammy Connolly, Jason Connolly (Jessica), Travis Connolly, Robert Alexander Connolly (Katawna); three stepgrandchildren: Gavin Griffith, Dawn Bilsback (Bruce), Wendy Green (Bobby) and 17 great-grandchilden. She is survived by two brothers, Bernard Alexander and George Alexander (Caroline); predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Leary and Ruth Oswald as well as five brothers, Harry, Leroy, Leon, Clarence and Herbert Alexander. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Special thanks to Intrepid USA Hospice of North Charleston's Ploy and Shellie and a special friend, Dr. Ed McNellis. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved