Barbara Ann (Dell) Strowder MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Barbara Ann (Dell) Strowder, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00AM at Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 Hwy 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Interment in Hillsborough Cemetery, Marysville, SC, directed by SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Phone 843-744-8761. Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. There will be a viewing on this Wednesday, January 29, from 6-PM at the church. The most precious memories of Barbara Ann (Dell) will resound in the lives of her beloved children, Brian Brown (Shamekqua); special son, Lakeith Major (SoNia), Cleveland Major, Kevin Major, Marion Major Smalls (Crystal), Russell Major (Leathea) and Ryan Holback (Nicole); brothers, Marion Major (Cecile), Ricky Major (Doris), Thomas Major (Kathy), Sam Major (Lafaythia) and Bradford Major (Lateesha); sisters, Joshauanna Watson, Joanne Venning and Cassandra Watermon (Bernard); special Aunt and Uncle, Geneva Pratt and Arthur Seabrook (Lillian); 2 grandchildren, and a host of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020