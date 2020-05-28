Barbara Ann White N. Charleston - Mrs. Barbara Ann White entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Summerville Community Hospice House in Summerville, South Carolina. Mrs. White is the daughter of Evelyn Brown -White and David White. She is the beloved mother of Vanessa Choice, Byron White, Monica White, Keith White, Brett White, Dexter White, the sister of Edna White, and David White. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 2 PM at Johnson Cemetery in North Charleston, SC. There will be a walk-thru at the mortuary on Friday, May 29, 2020 5PM-7PM. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com.Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.