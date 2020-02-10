|
Barbara Ard Picquet JAMESISLAND - Barbara Ard Picquet, 84, of James Island, South Carolina, widow of Augustus DeVeaux Picquet entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 8, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Barbara was born June 23, 1935 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, daughter of the late Escarl Ard and Tisvan McDaniel Ard. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Barbara enjoyed playing tennis, golf and traveling. She was a widow member of James Island Yacht Club and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two sons, A. DeVeaux Picquet, Jr. (Ivy) of James Island, SC, T. LaMotte Picquet (Hope) of Hollywood, SC; daughter, Renee T. Woods of Edisto, SC, six grandchildren, A. DeVeaux "Trey" D. Picquet, III, Travis L Picquet Jr. (Ashley), Morgan Picquet, Ray Woods (Nicole), Brian Woods (Ericka), Michael Woods and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Leigh Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2020