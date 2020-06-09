Barbara Bastian Greer Charleston - Barbara Bastian Greer, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest June 4, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin F. Greer, Jr. are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com Barbara was born on October 25, 1933, in Charleston to the late L.F. Bastian and Eoline Bastian. She married Edwin Forrest Greer, Jr. on July 18, 1953. Barbara graduated from Chicora High School in 1952. She was a very dedicated and long serving member of Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Charleston, SC and member of the Dorcas Society of Advent. She enjoyed participating in all church activities, traveling, crafting, sewing, gardening and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edwin Forrest Greer, Jr.; three children: Cynthia G. McAnany (John), Deborah L. Guerry (Edward) and Edwin F. Greer III (Libby); five grandchildren: Christy Fulmer (T.A.), Jason McAnany (Denise), Adam McAnany (Audrey), Evan Greer, and Sean Greer (Kayla); five great-grandchildren: Chase Hughes, Eve McAnany, Claire Fulmer, Erin McAnany and Benjamin McAnany. She was predeceased by her brother Leonard F. (Buddy) Bastian, Jr. Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church and the North American Lutheran Church, 2299 Palmer Drive, Suite 220, New Brighton, MN 55112-2202 or thenalc.org/donate/. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.