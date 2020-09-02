Barbara Bright Charleston - Ms. Barbara E. Bright, 82, of Charleston, SC (West Ashley), entered eternal rest on August 27, 2020. Ms. Bright is survived by her children, Herbert "Linard" Bright, Verletta "Liz" Bright, Pearl Bright, Kim Bright (Billy), Jacqui Bright, Charlene Phillips (Ralph), and Charles Bright (Nicole). A walk-through viewing will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at the Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Bright's life will be celebrated at a Private Graveside Service on Saturday, September 5, 2020, which will be livestreamed via The Low Country Mortuary Facebook page at 11 AM. Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. 29405
