Barbara Brown Hobson Mt. Pleasant - Barbara Brown Hobson, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late William Henry Hobson, III, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 21, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 12:00 noon until time of the service. Due to COVID-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Barbara was born November 10, 1935 in Florence, South Carolina, daughter of the late John Francis Brown and the late Cynthia Helen Davis Brown. She worked as a Real Estate Agent. Barbara loved tennis, traveling and playing cards at the Mount Pleasant Senior Center. She loved her garden club, visiting St. Martin in the Caribbean and visiting with her many friends in Asheville, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Keller of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Jeff Keller (Marty) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, John Francis Brown, III (Barbara) of Rocky Mount, NC; former husband, Joe Keller (Marie) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three step-daughters, Mary Hobson of San Diego, CA, Beth Hobson of Columbus, OH and Lynn Hobson of Hollywood, CA. Memorials may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929 or, Wounded Warrior Project
, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
