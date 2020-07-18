Barbara C. Kinard CHARLESTON - On July 7, 2020, Barbara C Kinard, loving mother and "Granny", passed away from pancreatic cancer at age 79. Barbara was born on November 1, 1940 in Charleston, SC to Andrew Ralph and Delle (Rast) Cummings. She graduated from Charleston High in 1958 and worked as switchboard operator for Southern Bell, where she may or may not have listened in on a few phone calls. After 14 years as a housewife and having three children (Allyson, Lesa and Harry Neal), she suddenly found herself as a single mom and went back into the workforce at Lotties Shoe Store for $40 a week. Barbara was an extraordinary single mom who always managed to provide for her family no matter the circumstances. She later went back to work at Southern Bell for 17 years, followed by 15 years at American Mutual Insurance Company. After being laid off on September 11, 2001, she decided to retire and spend time with her family and friends. She was a gracious and kind person who was always a joy to be around. She was a very loving person to all, befriending people of all backgrounds. She was one of the happiest people you've ever been around and she enjoyed her family most of all. She loved to go out to lunch with friends, so much that she was always "running the streets" and her daughter gave her a cell phone so she could keep up with where she was each day. She loved her church family, in fact, she was a member of Northbridge Baptist Church and an "Honorary" member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and very active at both Churches. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Andrew, and her mother, Delle. She is survived by her three children, Allyson Lowe (Larry), Lesa Grayson, and Harry Neal Kinard (Amy), eight grandchildren, Kaylyn, Travis, Megan, Maury (Kristen), Jessica (Jeffery), Andrew, Madeline (Steven) and Turner. And two great-grandchildren, Skyler and Braden. There will be a private family burial service do to COVID-19 and a Celebration Of Life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MUSC Health Hollings Cancer Center or the National Parkinson's Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
