

Heaven is now more beautiful with the presence of Barbara. She was the most fun to be around and everyone knew her or remembered her for her kindnesses. She was a most special person, a friend to all and always ready to help in any away that was possible. I had the privilege of meeting Barbara in 1956 when we moved to Charleston. We were instant friends at once. We have always kept in touch wherever I moved . We talked by phone for years. But I knew if I needed anything that Barbara was always there. My love to you as always and we will meet again. Love, Gayle Parham Schmitte.

Gayle Schmitte

Friend