Barbara C. Kinard
1940 - 2020
Barbara C. Kinard CHARLESTON - On July 7, 2020, Barbara C Kinard, loving mother and "Granny", passed away from pancreatic cancer at age 79. Barbara was born on November 1, 1940 in Charleston, SC to Andrew Ralph and Delle (Rast) Cummings. She graduated from Charleston High in 1958 and worked as switchboard operator for Southern Bell, where she may or may not have listened in on a few phone calls. After 14 years as a housewife and having three children (Allyson, Lesa and Harry Neal), she suddenly found herself as a single mom and went back into the workforce at Lotties Shoe Store for $40 a week. Barbara was an extraordinary single mom who always managed to provide for her family no matter the circumstances. She later went back to work at Southern Bell for 17 years, followed by 15 years at American Mutual Insurance Company. After being laid off on September 11, 2001, she decided to retire and spend time with her family and friends. She was a gracious and kind person who was always a joy to be around. She was a very loving person to all, befriending people of all backgrounds. She was one of the happiest people you've ever been around and she enjoyed her family most of all. She loved to go out to lunch with friends, so much that she was always "running the streets" and her daughter gave her a cell phone so she could keep up with where she was each day. She loved her church family, in fact, she was a member of Northbridge Baptist Church and an "Honorary" member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and very active at both Churches. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Andrew, and her mother, Delle. She is survived by her three children, Allyson Lowe (Larry), Lesa Grayson, and Harry Neal Kinard (Amy), eight grandchildren, Kaylyn, Travis, Megan, Maury (Kristen), Jessica (Jeffery), Andrew, Madeline (Steven) and Turner. And two great-grandchildren, Skyler and Braden. There will be a private family burial service do to COVID-19 and a Celebration Of Life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MUSC Health Hollings Cancer Center or the National Parkinson's Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Remember Barbara and Elizabeth as teens when they lived on Ratcliffe and St. Phillip streets. Her father"Mr. Andy" fixing cars in his garage. Rest in peace, Barbara. Bill Manning
William manning
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
Barbara was a joy to be around, and wonderful friend. She will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family. Blessings, and hugs
Sally
Sally Christian
Friend
July 12, 2020

Heaven is now more beautiful with the presence of Barbara. She was the most fun to be around and everyone knew her or remembered her for her kindnesses. She was a most special person, a friend to all and always ready to help in any away that was possible. I had the privilege of meeting Barbara in 1956 when we moved to Charleston. We were instant friends at once. We have always kept in touch wherever I moved . We talked by phone for years. But I knew if I needed anything that Barbara was always there. My love to you as always and we will meet again. Love, Gayle Parham Schmitte.
Gayle Schmitte
Friend
July 12, 2020
My special thoughts and prayers are with Barbara's children and all of the family at this difficult time. I will always cherish the very long and lasting friendship Barbara and I shared. So many wonderful memories...fly high Barbara ! There is no doubt where you are now....I will miss you so very much...
Wayne Ayer
Friend
July 12, 2020
I pray that all who knew and loved her find comfort and joy in the many memories she's left upon our hearts. I will greatly miss you, thank you for loving me, and one day we will be able to do all the things we loved doing together again.
Steven Graham
Friend
