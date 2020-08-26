Barbara C. Rumph Charleston - Barbara C. Rumph passed away at the age of 89 after an extended illness in Columbia, SC at the Columbia Presbyterian home on August 26, 2020. She was born November 26, 1930 in Greenville, NC to the late Albert West Clement and the late Leauriah May Lee. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Charleston Southern University (formerly the Baptist College of Charleston) in 1983. She retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard in the Financial Management Branch of the Public in 1990 after having worked for many years as a secretary at the Charleston Air Force Base. Ms. Rumph was selected as Outstanding Military Airlift Command Civilian Executive Support Technician for 1977 and was the Charleston Air Force Base Federal Women's Program Civilian of the Year for 1983.She was also Secretary for the Metro Charleston Chapter of the March of Dimes from 1980 to 1983. Ms. Rumph served as treasurer of the Charleston Genealogical Society for twelve years and was a member and former Vice President of the Simon Sorrentrue Chapter 1013 of NARFE. An active member of the Rebecca Motte Chapter of the DAR in Charleston and served in various capacities. Ms. Rumph sang with the Sanctuary Choir of Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Ashley for over twenty-five years and was also a member of Circle No. 4 at Westminster. She is survived by three children, Valerie K. Bullock (Darryl) of Summerville; Patricia L. Kadow of West Columbia and Robert G. Kadow, Jr. (Patricia) of Medina, OH. Also, she is survived by two grandchildren, Robert G. Kadow, III (Jennifer) and Holly A. Kadow as well as two great-grandsons, Kameron and Max. She was predeceased by the father of her children, Robert G. Kadow. A private family service will be held at St. Paul's cemetery, Summerville. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (PCSC) Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or the Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
