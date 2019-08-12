Barbara Covar Charleston - Barbara Bell Covar, 77, of Charleston, passed away, Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born September 5, 1941, in Charleston, to the late Kenneth and Helen Hogg Bell. She is survived by, three daughters, Carla (Randy) Lupton, of Charleston, Calley (Scott) Hille, of Charleston, and Chrystal (Jeff) Erickson, of Summerville; a brother, Ken Bell, of Chesterfield, VA; a sister, Dora McNulty, of Tampa, FL; and eight grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, August 15, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., in North Charleston. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Carolina Memorial F.H., Park and Cremations, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019