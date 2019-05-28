Barbara Deaton N. Charleston - Barbara Jean Deaton, 83, wife of James M. Deaton of North Charleston, SC, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Barbara was born in Monroe, Oklahoma, the only child of William Eugene and Faye Sullivan Smith. She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Gayla Myown Kinney. Barbara was first married to Henry (Cotton) Kinney, Jr. In addition to her husband of 30 years, Barbara is survived by sons Rick Kinney (Shannon) and Chuck Kinney (Tina) and daughter Joy Fox (Mark) all from Sulphur, LA. She is also survived by step-daughters Sherard Thomas (Ken) from Charleston, SC and Laura Deaton from Bat Cave, NC. Barbara had five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed extensive travel and especially enjoyed playing bridge at the Charleston Bridge Center along with other locations throughout the Charleston area. She was most proud of becoming a Senior Life Master through the American Contract Bridge League. Private funeral services are being provided by Parks Funeral Home with private burial services to be held in Sulphur, Louisiana. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Skilled Nursing Center at The Village of Summerville for the care Barbara received during her extended residency at their facility. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary