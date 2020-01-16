|
|
Barbara Dinkins CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Barbara Dinkins are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:30 PM in New Beginnings Life Ministries, 5633 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery; Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4pm-6pm. Mrs. Dinkins will lie in state at the church 11:30 am Saturday. Mrs. Dinkins leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved children, Carol James and Anthony James; siblings, Demetria Washington and Janice Jones; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020