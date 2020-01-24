|
Barbara E. Ott PARKERSBURG, WV - Barbara E. Ott, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died unexpectedly on January 22, 2020 while vacationing in Charleston, SC. She was born July 31, 1943 in Wood County, Parkersburg, WV, the oldest daughter of the late Lillian Chaddock Cooper and Clifford S. Cooper, Jr. Barb graduated in 1961 from Parkersburg High School, married Bill, the love of her life, on June 16, 1962 and retired from Wesbanco in 2000 after working there for 22 years as an Executive Assistant. She was very active in the community she so cherished by volunteering with the , , Partners in Education, Parkersburg Women's Club, North Parkersburg Kiwanis Club, and was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she faithfully praised her Savior while singing in the choir and was the church coordinator for Faith Link. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William A. Ott; two daughters, Dr. Kimberly K. Caristi (Michael) of Mt Pleasant, SC, Katherine Ott Walter (David) of McGayhesville, VA; two grandsons, Anthony and Joseph Caristi, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sisters Beverly Terry of Washington, NC, and Linda Farrow of Parkersburg, WV; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, granddogs, grandcats and the many neighborhood, church, and extended family "bonus" children she loved like her own. Barbara loved her Lord and Savior first and foremost, and her family and many, many friends and unconditionally. Her capacity to love was matched by no other and her service heart was endless. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV with Dr. Kurt Busiek officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 23rd Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020