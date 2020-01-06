Home

Barbara Elaine Davis Merrill

Barbara Elaine Davis Merrill Obituary
Barbara Elaine Davis Merrill Summerville - Barbara Elaine Davis Merrill, 80, of Summerville, SC, daughter of the late Harry Wagner David and Ella Jo Hughes Davis, went home on the morning of January 5, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Barbara was a wife and mother, homemaker, and longtime vendor at the flea market. Barbara enjoyed bird watching, crafting, crocheting, feeding the squirrels, and riding around looking at the Christmas lights. She was an animal lover, and never turned away a cat in need. She is survived by her three sons, Glenn (Margaret), Steve (Anstasia) and Brian (Ellen) and a daughter Ginny (John). She also leaves behind three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Deloris and Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lee D. Merrill and her older sister, Joyce. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020
