Barbara Elayne Farber GOOSE CREEK - Barbara Elayne Farber, of Goose Creek, SC, wife of Karl H. Farber, passed away suddenly at age 83 on November 17, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born to the late Robert and Marion Gottschalk on April 13, 1936, in Englewood, NJ. In addition to her husband, Karl, Barbara is survived by her daughter Karen Jessey (Jules) of Denver, CO, her son Peter Jessey of Killingworth, CT, her daughter CJ Finnical (Mark) of Whitefish, MT, her daughter Kim White (Brent) of Port Charlotte, FL, her brother John Gottschalk (Mary), her sister Sandi Beward (John), her stepdaughters Janice Farber and Tracy Vance, and her stepson, Karl P. Farber, as well as 8 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her first husband, James Jessey, in 2004, her third sibling Gail Meehan (Roger), and her beloved dog, Saylor. Barbara was a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital for more than 40 years. She was an avid sports fan and loved to sail, travel, golf, volunteer and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She took great pleasure in gardening and tending to her rosebushes and passed her green thumb down to all of her children. Barbara was full of love, life and adventure, right up until the end. The family will celebrate her life in Connecticut next summer. For more information contact [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019