1/
Barbara Fischer Shuman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Fischer Shuman Mt. Pleasant - Barbara Fischer Shuman, 91, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Jack Shuman, Sr., died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born November 20, 1928 in Charleston, S.C., the second child of Alice Wilken Fischer and Royal Earl Fischer, Sr. She graduated in 1950 from College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science, where she was a member of Phi Mu. She and her husband made their home in Walterboro, S.C., and in later years moved back to Mount Pleasant, S.C. She is survived by her son, Jack Shuman, Jr. and his wife, Emily Cain Shuman, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., formerly of Columbia, S.C.; her grandchildren, Alison Cain Shuman of Columbia, S.C., and Natalie Wilken Shuman and her husband, Lee Harrelson Price, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; great-grandchildren James Sawyer Price and Emma Wilken Price. Barbara is survived by her brother, Royal Earl Fischer, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Fischer Ector and her husband, Walton Lane Ector; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Fischer, Helen Smoak Fischer and Margaret Moore Shuman; brother-in-law, Lawrence Edward Shuman, Jr. and niece, Lynn Shuman Baker. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Saluda Shoals Foundation, Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission, 5606 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved