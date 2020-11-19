Barbara Fordham Summerville - Mrs. Barbara Jean Fordham entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 12, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Fordham is the wife of the late Robert Fordham, the daughter of the late John and Esther Richey, and sister of the late James (Bob) Richey, Johnny Ray Richey, the late Craig Richey, the late Todd Richey, Cecelia Deneen Hardee, and Tomika Crockett. Graveside Services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Fordham will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, South Carolina. A walk-thru will held on Friday, November 20, 2020 5PM-7PM at the mortuary. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 19, 2020 5PM-7PM at 411 Longstreet St. Summerville, SC. In light of the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE FAMILY VISITATION, THE VIEWING, AND THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
