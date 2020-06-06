Barbara Gene Singletary Charleston - Mrs. Barbara Gene Singletary, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Barbara was born to parents, Samuel and Myrtle Myers, on May 06, 1935 in Charleston, SC. She grew up as the middle child in a family of 5 and attended North Charleston High School. Barbara went on to become a licensed beautician, where she owned her own shop on E. Montague Ave. for 30 years. Barbara loved being social with all of her clients, many that she considered family. She was able to start and grow her For You Inc. career within her beauty shop. Barbara loved being in the community helping to educate people and helping them to become healthy mind, body, and spirit. Barbara continued to advocate For You until the day before she passed away. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Knott and Donna Kuzia; her sons, Carl and Mark Cooper; her brother, Sheldon Reid; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Myrtle; her brother, Peter Reid; and her grandchild Karleigh Cook. Barbara was beloved by everyone that she knew. She was a light in the darkness to many people that came into her life and always had words of encouragement for anyone that needed it. Barbara loved many things in her life, but nothing more than her family and For You Inc. Barbara's sudden death has left a void in the hearts of many. She will always be loved and remembered by her family and friends. This short biography of her life does not encompass all the things that she was, but give only a fraction of in-site into the beautiful soul that was Nanny. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers. If you wish to make a donation in Barbara's name, please do so to Ageless Alliance United against Elder Abuse. Arrangements were handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.