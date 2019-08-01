Barbara Hamilton Nettles CHARLESTON - Barbara Hamilton Nettles, widow of Ronald Nettles, passed away peacefully in Charleston on July 29, at 12:30 pm. Born August 27, 1939 in Tampa, Florida to the late Andrew Hamilton and Dorothy Green Hamilton, Barbara's early adulthood was one of political activism, followed by her biggest joy in life - her family. Barbara was the loving mother and grandmother of and is survived by her two children; Gerry Priest (Karen) and Stephanie Priest Powell, both of Charleston, two grandchildren, Geddis Powell (Jenna) and children Lizzie and Jack of Florence, Dr. Sam Powell (Rachel) of Charleston, and their child, Hayes, of Charleston. Barbara is predeceased by the love of her life, her second husband Ronald Nettles. Ron spent his entire career with the Charleston Post and Courier and was a true gentleman who loved and cared for Barbara's family members as his own. Arrangements forthcoming. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019