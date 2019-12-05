Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
family's residence
181 Cady Street
Summerville, SC
View Map
1960 - 2019
Barbara Hollman Obituary
Barbara Hollman Summerville - Barbara Hollman, 59, of Summerville, SC, wife of Roger Proulx, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019 from 1 o'clock until 4 o'clock at the family's residence, 181 Cady Street, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by visiting www.gofundme.com/barbarahollman. Barbara was born July 31, 1960 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of JR Faulk and Betty Long. She worked in retail management, and loved shopping and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Roger of Summerville, Barbara is survived by her sons, Patrick Hill (Jennifer) of Lebanon, and Christopher Hill of Ridgeville; daughter, Alicia Proulx (Nate) of Goose Creek; three brothers; five sisters; and four grandchildren, Daniel, Keara, Savannah, and Joseph. Barbara is now at peace in Heaven with her daughter, Sally. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
