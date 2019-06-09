Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Barbara Horton Charleston - Barbara Ann Morgan Horton, 86, of Charleston, SC, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1932 in Tupelo, Mississippi, daughter of Clarien and John Morgan Sr. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Horton Pulaski (Jeff); grandchildren, Heather Horton Stevens (Ernie) and Crystal Horton Toth (Sean), great-grandchildren, Casey, Dominic, Justin, Courtney, Morgan and Jordan. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Thomas Horton and her son, Gary Thomas Horton. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley Chapel. The family will receive friends at 10AM, one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019
