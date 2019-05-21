Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hutto. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Hutto Hanahan - Barbara Faith Hutto, 73 of Hanahan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Roper Hospital. She was born in Logan County, WV on June 30, 1945 to the late Robert Sperry and the late Virginia Mikus. Barbara moved to South Carolina but always considered herself a Mountaineer. Barbara was deeply loved by so many people. For 43 years of her life she devoted her life to caring for many children of Hanahan as a caregiver, touching so many lives with her in home and after school child care, including teaching many children how to swim in her pool each summer. She had a strong love for all animals,friends who cared about her. Those fortunate enough to be around her, were able to enjoy the wonderful tales of her life, including animated accounts of her various conversations with people, saving her best stories for those of her precious raccoons. Barbara was married to the love of her life and her true soulmate of 34 years, Gerald Hutto, he survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Jay) Happy, of Hanahan, a son, Ryan (Melita) Hutto, of Houston, TX, a brother, Donald (Paula) Mikus, of Logan, WV, her grandchildren, Tarah Geese, Lyndsey Garcia, Virginia Happy, Ryan Hutto Jr., Ricki Kennedy, Paige Fincher, and Ashley O'Conner, and her great-grandchildren, Julianna Parra, Carolina Parra, Howie Garcia, Ryan Hutto III, Sahriya Clark, Kelsy Kennedy, and Ellie Kennedy. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death, a daughter, Shannon Kimberley Hall, and five sisters, Ruth, Della, Betty, Janet, and Jenny. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1104 Fort Drive, in Hanahan. Burial will follow Mass in Carolina Memorial Park. Visit our guestbook at



