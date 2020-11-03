Barbara J. Blankenship Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Evangelist Barbara J. Blankenship will celebrate her life in a private Funeral Service on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Evening of Prayer of Church of God in Christ, 2361 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church. Evangelist Blankenship is survived by her children, Jay Blankenship (Janice) and LaToniga Sass; grandchildren, Jason and Jajuan Blankenship; brothers, Anthony Jones, Sam Jones, Kenneth Jones, Terry Jones, Larnell Jones, Harold Phillips, Andrew Phillips (Jacqueline), Keith Phillips and Mitchell Phillips; sisters, Reverend Janette Jones (Jerry), Anita Harris (Richard) and Claudia Johnson; great-uncle, Linwood Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
