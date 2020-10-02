Barbara Jackson St. Stephen, SC - The relatives and friends of Miss Barbara Ann Jackson of St. Stephen, SC, are invited to attend her funeral services 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the hour of service on Sunday. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.