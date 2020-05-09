Barbara Jean Borom COLUMBIA, SC - Barbara Jean Borom, 76, of Columbia, SC, transitioned into the realm of light at her home on May 5, 2020. She was born in Denver, CO, the daughter of Verna D. and Willis C. Phelps. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob; her son and daughter-in-law, Greg Borom and Cynthia Shealy of Asheville, NC; her daughter, Marilyn Borom of Brevard, NC; her daughter and partner, Elizabeth Borom and Steve Lail of Asheville, NC; and grandson, Isaac Borom-Lail of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sue Phelps of Englewood, CO; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Don Bleyle of Lakewood, CO; and her sister, Carol Phelps of Delta, CO. Barbara was educated in the public schools of Colorado. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO, received her Master's degree from the University of South Carolina, and received her PhD from the Institute for Holistic Theology. She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC. She was also a long-time member of PEO, a national women's educational and philanthropic organization. Barbara was a uniquely gifted individual with a wide variety of skills and interests. She provided leadership in her local churches and in the larger United Methodist denomination. Her leadership skills in those areas have produced results that have been far reaching. She was a gifted professional counselor who made a significant impact in the lives of many people who sought her services. One of her main interests was the connection between mind/spirit and the physical body for healing and wholeness. Always an avid learner, Barbara sought to increase her knowledge and understanding of the mysteries of life through workshops, retreats, and (lately) online seminars and educational opportunities. Barbara loved teaching and sharing her wisdom, providing leadership for many retreats, workshops, and seminars. She provided spiritual direction for a number of people seeking wholeness and growth. She recently founded Carolina Healing Arts Institute (CHAI) as an avenue for continue sharing, learning, and growing. She advocated for and supported positive, progressive social change and was a relentless recruiter of other people to be involved in these movements. Following college graduation, Barbara served for two years in the US-2 mission intern program of the United Methodist Church at Vashti School in Thomasville, GA. In later years, she participated in organizations and movements seeking social change and equality within communities and society. In the 1980's, she helped train social workers in Russia and Czechoslovakia following the fall of the communist regimes in those countries. In recent years, Barbara was a committed supporter of the Reconciling Ministry Movement within the United Methodist Church. Barbara loved nature. She particularly enjoyed full-moon risings and sunsets. Born and raised in Colorado, the mountains had a particular appeal to her and she delighted in her part-time home in the mountains of western NC. After marriage and coming to the southeast, she developed a love for the coast, especially the wide and beautiful beaches of Hilton Head Island. The places where she lived were always enhanced by gardens, beautiful flowers, and indoor plants. Barbara loved art. Expressing herself creatively through art brought her great joy. A number of her paintings adorn the walls of our homes. Barbara and Bob's love of travel took them on numerous adventures, including: Australia; New Zealand; Mexico; Costa Rica; Panama; Hawaii, Alaska, and many other US states; Europe; and particularly England - the ancestral home of her Phelps family connection. She was a devoted and nurturing mother and wife. Her children, their families, her grandchild and her husband were her treasure. In the three years since her cancer diagnosis she never stopped living fully with courage and grace. Barbara generously supported many causes and organizations with financial contributions. Following her example, memorials may be sent to Lake Junaluska Assembly, PO Box 67, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745, or the charity of the donor's choice. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia, SC is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.