Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Davis Obituary
Barbara Jean Davis Andrews, SC - Barbara Jean Ward Brunson Davis, 74, of Andrews, SC, a retired supervisor for Navieras de Puerto Rico Maritime Shipping Authority, died Sunday evening in Jamestown. Her funeral will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Gourdines Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ward Family Cemetery, directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at the CHURCH from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Gourdines Chapel, 4282 County Line Rd., Andrews, SC 29510. Surviving are, two sons, James A. Brunson, Sr., and Joseph M. Brunson, Sr., both of Pimlico; two sisters, Leona Copple of Tulsa, OK, and Deborah Bryant of Andrews; three brothers, Johnny Ward of Moncks Corner, Homer Ward of Andrews, and Jimmy Ward of Bonneau; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Meagan) Brunson, Jr., Christina (Patrick) Holt, James (Madison) Brunson, Jr., and Kylie Brunson; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison Holt, MacKenzie Holt, Mason Holt, Sarah Brunson, Joey Brunson, Ellie Brunson, Lilly Brunson, and Layten Brunson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -