Barbara Jean Davis Andrews, SC - Barbara Jean Ward Brunson Davis, 74, of Andrews, SC, a retired supervisor for Navieras de Puerto Rico Maritime Shipping Authority, died Sunday evening in Jamestown. Her funeral will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Gourdines Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ward Family Cemetery, directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at the CHURCH from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Gourdines Chapel, 4282 County Line Rd., Andrews, SC 29510. Surviving are, two sons, James A. Brunson, Sr., and Joseph M. Brunson, Sr., both of Pimlico; two sisters, Leona Copple of Tulsa, OK, and Deborah Bryant of Andrews; three brothers, Johnny Ward of Moncks Corner, Homer Ward of Andrews, and Jimmy Ward of Bonneau; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Meagan) Brunson, Jr., Christina (Patrick) Holt, James (Madison) Brunson, Jr., and Kylie Brunson; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison Holt, MacKenzie Holt, Mason Holt, Sarah Brunson, Joey Brunson, Ellie Brunson, Lilly Brunson, and Layten Brunson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019