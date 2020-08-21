Barbara Jean Duncan Goose Creek - Barbara Jean Duncan, 87, of Goose Creek, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her family, Thursday, August 20, 2020. Her crypt-side funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Carolina Memorial Park mausoleum on Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Barbara was born September 24, 1932 in Lexington County, South Carolina, daughter of the late W.H. Redmond and Mazie L. Mitchum Redmond. She was the loving wife of Douglas Eugene Duncan for over 60 years, until his time of passing in 2013. She worked as the Office Manager at Carolina Memorial Park, enjoyed sewing and attending church at the Northbridge Baptist Church of Charleston. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Duncan (Joel Studemeyer) of Goose Creek, SC; a grandson, Jason Hughes (Kaitlyn Mitchell) of Goose Creek, SC; great-grandson, Chase Hughes; one brother, W.L. Redmond (Marilyn) and one sister, Amelia Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara's name to Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
