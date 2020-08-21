1/
Barbara Jean Duncan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Duncan Goose Creek - Barbara Jean Duncan, 87, of Goose Creek, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her family, Thursday, August 20, 2020. Her crypt-side funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Carolina Memorial Park mausoleum on Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Barbara was born September 24, 1932 in Lexington County, South Carolina, daughter of the late W.H. Redmond and Mazie L. Mitchum Redmond. She was the loving wife of Douglas Eugene Duncan for over 60 years, until his time of passing in 2013. She worked as the Office Manager at Carolina Memorial Park, enjoyed sewing and attending church at the Northbridge Baptist Church of Charleston. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Duncan (Joel Studemeyer) of Goose Creek, SC; a grandson, Jason Hughes (Kaitlyn Mitchell) of Goose Creek, SC; great-grandson, Chase Hughes; one brother, W.L. Redmond (Marilyn) and one sister, Amelia Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara's name to Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved