Barbara Jeanne Barrineau Coulter Charleston - Barbara Jeanne Barrineau Coulter, wife of Robert G. Coulter, passed gently, embraced by her loved ones and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Barbara was born on January 14, 1934 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, a daughter of the late, Laurie Wilburn Barrineau and Jesse Virginia Greer Barrineau. She moved to North Charleston at an early age, graduated Valedictorian from North Charleston High School and owned and operated Barry's Restaurant in the Park Circle community until the early 1980's. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was known as "The Cake Lady". She is survived by her daughter, Laurie C. Kroesser (John), her son, Barry Nolan Coulter (Jan), her sister, Jennifer B. Causey (Ed), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Bob; her daughter, Kathleen "Kathi" Mangum (Barry) and her brother, Larry Greer Barrineau. A private Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in West Ashley. Memorials in Barbara's honor to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or to your favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 North Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406-3510, (843) 722-2555 www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
