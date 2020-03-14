Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Myrtle Hill Memorial Park
Tampa, FL
Barbara Lynch Obituary
Barbara Lynch Kissimmee, FL - Lynch, Barbara, 87, of Kissimmee, Florida, entered into rest March 3, 2020. Born in Sabraton, W.V., she grew up in Pittsburgh, Penn. She graduated from Southside High School before joining the Navy, where she met and wed the love of her life, Edward H. Lynch. Barbara lived most of her adult life in Hanahan, S.C., where she raised her four children after her husband's untimely death in 1964. She worked for Cameron & Barkley Company in Charleston until she retired. Barbara loved to travel and enjoyed writing poetry, singing, and all things Disney. She lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She often took them on road trips to visit relatives and would have tea parties with them in her home. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward; parents, Mike and Thelma Herko; siblings, Richard Morris, Dale Morris, Edith Herko, and Clifford Herko. She is survived by her sister, Doris Morris; children, Debbi Stamey (Barry), Mike Lynch (Jeanette), Mark Lynch, Ronna Chandler (Kem); eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Give Kids the World Village (www.gktw.org). Please sign Barbara's guestbook at www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
