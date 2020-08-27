Barbara McDonald Currey Mt. Pleasant - Barbara McDonald Currey, age 80, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Rev. Peter Michael Jorgensen, entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Barbara was born November 5, 1939 in Houston, Texas, daughter of the late L. H. (Mac) McDonald and the late Lillian Lahusen McDonald. She attended the University of Houston and graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Barbara earned a master's degree in education (clinical counseling) from The Citadel and was a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a supervisor for both credentials. She was in private practice as a marriage and family counselor in Mt. Pleasant for many years and touched many lives through her unique ability to understand relationships and her creative approach to helping people. She also counseled donors at the Southeastern Fertility Clinic. Barbara was an accomplished artist, a member of the Charleston Artist Guild, and shared her appreciation of art with her family. Her love and use of color was outstanding and inspiring. Because of her encouragement and her genes, many of her children and grandchildren share her artistic gift. She loved her garden, especially her ferns, roses and pansies, and spent many contemplative hours digging in the dirt. She loved to travel and particularly loved New Mexico. Barbara was a long-time member of St. Andrews Church Mount Pleasant, participated in the music ministry there and was a very spiritual person who learned from many different religious traditions. She was open-minded and helped all people she encountered to see themselves with clarity and beauty. Most important to Barbara was her family who will dearly miss her. Her loving and caring nature was much appreciated by all, especially her grandchildren, who all have many fond memories of special time spent with her. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rev. Peter Jorgensen of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Patrick Currey of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three daughters, Nancy Currey of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Kathleen Currey (Bob Tincher) of Atlanta, GA, and Elizabeth Douglass Currey of Mount Pleasant, SC; three step-sons, Michael Jorgensen (Laurie) of Park City, UT, Eric Jorgensen (Teresa) of Atlanta, GA, and Jeff Jorgensen (Mechelle) of Culpeper, VA; brother, Bud McDonald (Kathy) of Cody, WY; grandchildren, Rose, Louisa, and Henry Ballou, Claire and Madeleine Tincher, Luke and Celia McCaleb, and Amelia, Annabel, Rachel, Samuel, Katherine, James, and David Jorgensen. Memorials may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 smiletrain.org/donate
or Gibbs Art Museum, Department of Development, 135 Meeting Street, SC 29401 gibbsmuseum.org
. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston