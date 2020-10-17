Barbara Nuite Auld HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Barbara "Bobbie" Nuite Auld, 89, entered into rest at her home on August 30, 2020, surrounded by family and devoted caregivers. Born January 11, 1931 in Augusta, GA to the late Charles W. and Ella Clarke Nuite, she is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Auld Gasque (Sam) and sister, Charlotte Nuite Kitchen (Ken) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Issac Dennis Auld, Jr., and sisters, Irene Nuite Lofton, and Carolyn Clarke Nuite. A graduate of Aiken High School and a 1951 graduate of Furman University, Bobbie worked in the Department of Continuing Medical Education for 20 years with Dr. Vince Moseley at the Medical University of South Carolina and at the Veterans Administration Hospital. While there, she served as a mentor for medical residents and developed a lifelong compassion for the ill and underserved. Over the course of nearly 50 years living in Mount Pleasant. Bobbie was an active host with Servas, an international nonprofit organization promoting cultural understanding through travel. She herself enjoyed travels to Europe and New Zealand, and maintained lifelong friendships across continents. Bobbie was active for decades in supporting The Brotherhood, acapella singers of gospel music from Mount Pleasant. She played a significant role in arranging trips for the group to present traditional spirituals at the White House, in concerts in Italy and Switzerland, and at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Bobbie also helped form the first Multiple Sclerosis support group in the Charleston area and remained a powerful advocate for members and others afflicted by injury or disease throughout her life. She maintained close ties with those she embraced through her many activities and interests, even after moving to Hendersonville in 2002 to be near her family. A memorial service and graveside committal will be held at the Historic Christ Church in Mount Pleasant on October 24, 2020 at 2 pm. Memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
