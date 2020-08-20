1/
Barbara Randee Kramer
1945 - 2020
Barbara Randee Kramer Hollywood, SC - Barbara Randee Kramer, 74, of Hollywood, South Carolina, formerly of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 20, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held graveside on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Randee was born November 30, 1945 in San Francisco, California, daughter of the late Frank Berman and Laberta Cohen Berman. She was a member of Congregation Shearith Israel Synagogue in Atlanta, GA. Randee is survived by her son, Kevin Michael Kramer of Baltimore, MD; daughter, Ashley Michelle Kramer of Hollywood, SC; and two grandchildren, Molly Kramer and Kiri Kramer. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
