Barbara Ruth Cope Standafer MT. PLEASANT - Our beautiful mother, Barbara Ruth Cope Standafer (Bobbie, Mom, Gran), 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on August 6th 2020 after a long illness at her home with family by her side. She was born to parents Mary E. Cope (Bryan) and Fred Kendall Cope, on March 27, 1932 in Bulan, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Von Standafer, and sons, Paul Von Standafer II, and Mark Thomas Standafer. Barbara is survived by 5 daughters, Janice Standafer, Linda Frantz, Joy Standafer, Bobbie Petersen, Liz Busch (Chris), 1 son, Steven Standafer (Ashley), daughter-in-law, Betsy Standafer, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara and Paul married in 1950 in Blue Diamond, Kentucky, where they started a family. Later, moving to the Louisville, Kentucky area, they began raising their children in Southern Indiana. They moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1976, where she started her own small business which has continued for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and was an avid reader, but most of all enjoyed the precious love and boisterous laughter and humor of her family. "Weep no more, my lady. Weep no more today! We will sing one song for the old Kentucky home, for the old Kentucky home far away". Those that wish to remember Barbara in a special way may make gifts to East Cooper Meals on Wheels. https://ecmow.org/
A private celebration of life will be held in the place she loved most, her garden. At a later date, she will be interred beside her husband at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, IN.
