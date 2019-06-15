Barbara Spangler Fredericks Mt. Pleasant - Barbara Spangler Fredericks passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 14th, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Barbara was born on January 11th, 1943 in Williamsport, Indiana. Her family moved to Bryan, Ohio, where she finished high school before majoring in English at the University of Michigan and obtaining her Masters degree at Wayne State University. She married her first husband Robert Anthony (Tony) Bruehl in 1968. She moved to Charleston, SC, with her second husband, Chris Fredericks, in 1975. Barbara was a stay-at-home mom for a number of years with her two daughters, Maddy and Rozy. She also taught cooking classes, wrote a food column for Charleston Magazine, and was the VIP Coordinator for Spoleto Festival for many years. She began a successful career as a real estate broker in 1990, working with Ann Chapman Real Estate and Disher, Hamrick, and Myers. Her partner of 15 years, Robin Hitchcock, died in 2007. Barbara was an incredibly vivacious, fun loving, and spirited person who squeezed enjoyment out of every day of her life. She was known for her fabulous dinner parties, silly dogs, quick wit, and rebellious, eccentric style-all the while remaining a loyal friend, loving mother, and humble, down-to-earth human being. She filled her life with her passions: cooking, playing bridge, travel, reading, friends, and family. In reflecting back during her last days, she named a few highlights of what had been a wonderful life: growing up in a family that owned a candy factory, driving to college in a corvette, and her daughters and granddaughters-the light of her life. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her brother, Greg Spangler of Bryan, Ohio, her daughters Madeline (Maddy) Lytton of Mount Pleasant and Rosalind (Rozy) Fredericks of Brooklyn, and four granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Save the Children . ARRANGEMENTS BY J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. A private celebration of her life will be held at the family home later in the summer. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary