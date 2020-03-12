|
Barbara Stroud NEW YORK - The relatives and friends of Barbara Stroud, 86, of New York, formerly of Charleston, SC, are invited to attend her Home Going Celebration on Saturday, March 14, 2020 @11:00AM at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME Chapel, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. Phone 843-744-8761. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2911 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418 directed by Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. Visitation on this Friday evening at the Funeral Home from 6-8PM. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her children Fredrick Stroud, Curtis Stroud (Alice), Derrick Williams, Terrill Stroud, Henry Canteen, Jr., and Paul Brown of NYC; grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Barnwell and Lucille Whipper; and other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020