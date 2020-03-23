Home

Barbara Whaley Middleton CHARLESTON - Mrs. Barbara Whaley Middleton, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Mr. William Middleton, Sr., entered into eternal rest, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Both the funeral services celebrating her life and burial will be private. Barbara was the proud mother of seven children: Kershaw Weston (Stacey), Earl Weston, Yvette Doster, Yvonne Gadsden (Richard), Barbara Corley (Harold) and her children who preceded her in death: Marvin Weston, Wendell Middleton and daughter-in-law, Marie Weston. She will also be missed by her ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Miller of New York and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.330.2330 or FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020
