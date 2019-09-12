Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Wiggins. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carolina Memorial Funeral Home 7113 Rivers Avenue North Charleston , SC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Foster Creek Baptist Church 901 Foster Creek Rd. Hanahan , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Barbara Wiggins Charleston - Barbara Jean Ward Wiggins, 86, was called to be with her Lord on September 12, 2019. She died peacefully at her daughter's home in Charleston, SC, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Sylvania, Georgia on March 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Sarah Alice Forehand Ward and Charlie Ausier Ward, she was one of ten children. She was married to the late Brannen Wiggins of Millen, GA for 61 years and is survived by her son, Gregory B. Wiggins, DMD, (Carol); daughter, Joy E. Wiggins; granddaughter, Tammy Kindt (Josh) and great-granddaughter, Ella Kindt. She is also predeceased by an infant daughter, Terri Lynn Wiggins. Barbara served for over 50 years as a loyal member of Ferndale Baptist Church, now known as Foster Creek Baptist Church. Her ministries were numerous and she, through word and deed, was a faithful supporter of missionaries and their families for decades. She was a friend and mentor to numerous women during her lifetime and led by example as a woman of great faith and much prayer. These lessons were carefully learned from the example set by her late mother Mrs. Sarah Alice Ward. Barbara held many positions during her lifetime beginning as a clerk in a New Orleans business office during the early 1950's. She was also a garment worker, department store manager and bookkeeper for her husband's construction company. As a lifelong lover of flowers, she toiled year upon year to produce stunning beds of roses, camellias and a vast assortment of flowers and trees. She rarely met a plant she didn't like or a bird she didn't try to feed. She was a true southern hostess who would prepare a meal for any guests at any time day or night. Upon retirement she devoted herself to travel, gardening, spending time with her very extended family and her church ministries. Barbara was predeceased by three brothers: Clifton Ward, Ronnie Ward and David Ward. She is survived by three brothers: Wallace Ward (Allie) of Statesboro, GA, Wade Ward and Thomas Ward (Jean) of Sylvania, GA. She is also survived by three sisters: Martha Norris of Lenoir City, TN, Donna Wiggins (Loyd) of Cantonment , FL, and Karen Hulett (Earl) of Twin Falls, ID and one sister-in-law Susie Ward of Sylvania, GA. The pallbearers will be: Larry Sheppard, Woody Porter, Ronald Hughes, Charlie Lowe, Terry Morrison, Jack Condrey and Wesley Bird. The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of the The Benton House, Heartland Hospice Care and Home Instead Senior Care for their many courtesies and kindness to Barbara while she was entrusted to their care. The family also expresses profound appreciation to Ms. Estelle Asbey for her years of Christian love and companionship to our mother. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday September 15th at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 Monday September 16 at Foster Creek Baptist Church, 901 Foster Creek Rd., Hanahan, SC 29410 with burial following in Carolina Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Foster Creek Baptist Church Missionary Fund at the above address or online at www.fostercreekbaptist.org . Arrangements provided by CAROLINA MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERALS and CREMATIONS, 7113 Rivers Ave., N Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019

