1/1
Barbarah McDonald Dehoney
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbarah McDonald Dehoney COLUMBUS, NC - On November 8, 2020, Barbarah McDonald Dehoney passed away peacefully at the age of 97, surrounded by family. Barbarah is survived by her husband, Robert; four daughters, Joanne, Susan, Catherine, and Eleanor; eight grandchildren, and a loving family of sons-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Born on September 15, 1923 in Ware Shoals, SC to Thomas and Eulalah McDonald, Barbarah Dehoney graduated from Limestone College and earned her master's degree at the University of North Carolina. She had a long career as a high school English teacher and guidance counselor before retiring to Isle of Palms, SC in 1988. Barbarah was a devoted mother and grandmother, a passionate gardener and reader, and a dedicated volunteer for her church and in her community. She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved sisters, Fredda Posey and Eleanor Peeples. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to the Connie Maxwell Children Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com. McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, North Carolina Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved