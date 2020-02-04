|
|
Barbra Jane Cowart Goose Creek - Barbra Jane Cowart, 68, of Goose Creek, SC, wife of Glenn Cowart for 49 years entered into eternal rest Monday, February 3, 2020. Her graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Barbra was born February 21, 1951 in Hattiesburg, MS, daughter of the late Milton Benton English and the late Dovie Jeanette Polk English. She was formerly a special education teacher for 30 years and a member of Miles Road Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband; two sons, John Cowart of Marshville, NC and Michael (Jamie) Cowart of Summerville, SC; sister, Angie (Dale) Kennedy of Alexandria, VA; and four grandchildren. Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 and/or , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020