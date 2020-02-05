Home

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Riverview Memorial Park
3715 Azalea Drive
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Riverview Memorial Park
3715 Azalea Drive
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Barbra Jane Cowart

Barbra Jane Cowart Obituary
Barbra Jane Cowart Goose Creek - The graveside funeral service for Barbra Jane Cowart will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 and/or , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
