Barbra Thompson Franks Summerville - Barbra Thompson Franks, 78, of Summerville, widow of the late Hilburn Franks, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Memorial Services will be Friday morning, March 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 o'clock until the time of service in the Parlor. Inurnment will be at a later date in Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in her name may be made to the , 174 East Bay St, Suite 300, Charleston, SC 29401. Barbra was born October 7, 1941 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Robert Cornelius Thompson and Eddie Dean Fortner Thompson. She worked for John Couch Accounting as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of Seacoast Church in Summerville and LCWSC-Locountry Women"s Social Club. Barbra leaves behind her two sons, David Dulaney and wife Marsha, and Allan Dulaney; daughter, Gayle Dulaney Benton and husband Tom; stepchild, Les Franks and wife Lisa; a special sister-in-law, Temperance Thompson; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Hilburn Franks, she is predeceased by her brother, R.C. Thompson; and sister, Doris "Dot" Craven. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020