Barry Jennings Cottageville - William Barry Jennings, 77, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Barry was born on Christmas Eve in 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina to Sarah Jennings. Barry worked as a Welder at Mead Westvaco and retired after 22 years. Barry was an active member of the Freemasons. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, golfing, gardening & fishing. Barry is survived by his son, Michael Jennings and his wife; Muriel Jennings; 2 grandchildren, Casie and Troy; his partner Connie Brouthers and her son, Ricky; and his sister Diane Donaldson. Barry is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Jennings, his brother, Elbert Jennings, and his son, William Troy Jennings. The family invites guests to visit from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
