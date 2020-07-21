1/
Barry Jennings
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Jennings Cottageville - William Barry Jennings, 77, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Barry was born on Christmas Eve in 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina to Sarah Jennings. Barry worked as a Welder at Mead Westvaco and retired after 22 years. Barry was an active member of the Freemasons. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, golfing, gardening & fishing. Barry is survived by his son, Michael Jennings and his wife; Muriel Jennings; 2 grandchildren, Casie and Troy; his partner Connie Brouthers and her son, Ricky; and his sister Diane Donaldson. Barry is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Jennings, his brother, Elbert Jennings, and his son, William Troy Jennings. The family invites guests to visit from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved