Barry Lewis Hainer CHARLESTON - Barry Lewis Hainer, aged 69, of Charleston, SC, died on October 7, 2020 after a difficult battle with Parkinson's disease. During his final days he was surrounded by friends, family, and his dog Cody. Barry is survived by his two children, Michael and Amy; his siblings, Karen and Neil; and by his wife, Sarah Owens. Dr. Hainer had a storied career in Family Medicine. He became inspired to pursue medicine after taking a work-study position at a cancer research center while an undergraduate student at Johns Hopkins University. After that, he attended medical school at Georgetown and then did his residency at MUSC in Family Medicine. After residency, he spent several years in a small practice in the mountains of Virginia, and then took a position as residency director at East Carolina University. Barry returned to Family Medicine in 1977 and spent the rest of his career at MUSC. He became a full professor and served stints as residency director, medical director, and department chair. His sharp intellect, direct yet kind manner, touched many colleagues, residents, and patients. In recent years, Barry and his wife traveled the world. Their most memorable trips were spent cycling with friends in Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, and Denmark. He especially enjoyed the beer gardens of Bavaria. Barry loved nature and often said, "if I hadn't become a physician, I would have liked to have been a park ranger." In lieu of flowers, donations for the Family Medicine Support Fund should be made payable to "MUSC Foundation", 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. Please make a note that the donation is designated for the "Family Medicine Support Fund in memory of Dr. Barry Hainer." Cards can be sent to: Sarah Owens, 330 Concord St. 9B, Charleston, SC 29401. Once the pandemic has subsided, a celebration of life will be scheduled in memory of Dr. Barry Hainer.
